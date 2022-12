Life.Style.Live!

Scientists demonstrate exothermic reactions

An exothermic process is a reaction that produces heat, like this segment which is “hot, hot, hot!”

Rick Crosslin, scientist in residence at MSD Wayne Township Schools, has created a series of videos of fun STEM experiences entitled “The 12 Days of Science Claus.”

He joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with another fun scientist to demonstrate how the exothermic process works.

