Scorpions celebrates 60 years with Vegas residency

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Scorpions, one of the most iconic and influential hard rock bands of all time, is returning to the Las Vegas Strip in 2025 with an exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the band’s 60th anniversary.

Scorpions – Coming Home to Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency, kicks off on Thursday, Februrary 27, 2025 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Scorpions will be joined by special guest Buckcherry.

The band will play fan favorites from their incredible catalogue including “Wind of Change,” “Still Loving You,” “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” “Send Me an Angel,” and many more.

The band was also ranked #46 on VH1’s Greatest Artists of Hard Rock and their hit “Rock You Like a Hurricane” also landed as #18 on VH1’s list of the 100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs.

Celebrated across the globe, the iconic rock band has sold more than 110 million albums worldwide and has received multiple honors including World Music Award winners, a postage stamp in Brazil, a Star on Hollywood Rock Walk, and Echo honors.

Most recently, they were honored with the Lower Saxon State Award.

