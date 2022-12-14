Life.Style.Live!

Scuba Santa tradition continues at Newport Aquarium

Scuba Santa is swimming back to Newport Aquarium this year! 2021 marks the 19th year for this one-of-a-kind Cincinnati holiday tradition. Starting November 26 and every day through December 24, guests will be able to tell Scuba Santa what they want for Christmas while he swims with a tank full of sharks! The big man is accompanied by his elf friends plus holiday music and festive lights throughout the aquarium.

Ashlyn Irons, Newport Aquarium public relations manager, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Scuba Santa to discuss this exciting tradition.

Back this year, kids and adults alike can enjoy the bubbles pouring into Shark Ray Bay Theater, where you meet Scuba Santa. These magic bubbles are what carries everyone’s Christmas wishes to Scuba Santa. You can also color you own magic bubble in Penguin Palooza to make sure your most important requests make it to the big man. “We’ve already put in our wish to Scuba Santa and that’s for everyone to have the happiest of holidays this year,” said Rebecca Foster, Newport Aquarium’s Executive Director. “I just know Scuba Santa is going to deliver on that!”

Scuba Santa is included with regular admission but capacities are limited so advance ticket or Annual Pass purchase is required. The aquarium is currently offering Annual Passes with a bonus of two extra months free. For tickets, Annual Passholder reservations and everything you need to know before your next visit, go to NewportAquarium.com or call 800-406-3474.