Seasonal beer tappings with MashCraft Brewing

MashCraft Brewing, run by Head Brewer Andrew Castner, is a hub of craft beer excellence.

Castner joined us with a lineup of their seasonal beer offerings, including the Reindeer Cookies, Pippi Lagerstocking, and the rich and flavorful Alex Raspberry Milk Stout.

For viewers from out of town, MashCraft Brewing is not just about beer; it’s about community.

Andrew shared exciting news about their upcoming Santa events taking place across three locations in Fishers, Delaware, and Greenwood.

These events offer families the chance to celebrate the holiday season while giving back to the community through donations to St. Mary’s Early Childhood Center.

MashCraft Brewing isn’t just a brewery; it’s a vibrant hub for a variety of activities, from trivia nights to private event spaces, ensuring there’s always something great brewing at MashCraft.