Life.Style.Live!

Second Helpings and the GR8 Pasta Push set a NEW RECORD!

Wow! The numbers are in and this year’s GR8 Pasta Push has exceeded expectations.

More than 163,000 meals were served, as part of WISH-TV’s efforts with Second Helpings and the GR8 Pasta Push.

On today’s Life. Style Live!, Chef Kathy Jones, Executive Chef, Second Helpings, breaks it all down for us:

$43,316 and 7,685 pounds of pasta donated, which totals 51,001 pounds of “donated pasta” as the total impact

163,203 meals supported by the Gr8 Pasta Push this year. Last year the GPP provided 145,000 meals, so this is an exciting improvement!

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit www.secondhelpings.org.