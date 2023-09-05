Secrets to making an Apple Crumble Pie, with Pots & Pans Pie Co.

The smell of fall is in the air, and when it comes to Apple Pie, there’s something about it that just feels like home!

The crust, the cinnamon, fresh Granny Smith apples, all mixed together with a whole lot of love. At least that’s what it tastes like!

On today’s Life. Style. Live!, Clarissa Morley, Owner of Pots & Pans Pie Co., shares her take on Apple Crumble Pie, and shows us how she stacks it high and even sugars the crust for the tastiest bite! Not to mention, that delicious crumble topping! Yum!

Even more? Clarissa, along with co-host Cody Adams, surprised Amber with one of her favorites for her birthday tomorrow– a not-yet released Pumpkin Pie!

Why pumpkin, you ask? Well, Amber says it was one of her favorites growing up. She preferred pie over cake, and pumpkin was always her number one, especially this close to fall. So, naturally, she would celebrate with a Pumpkin Pie nearly every year!

So the next time you’re craving a pie, look no further than Pots & Pans Pie Co., located on North College Avenue in Indy. Such a tasty treat!

About Pots & Pans Pie Co.:

Pots & Pans Pie Co. bakes and sells fresh sweet pies and pastries. They also sell frozen take & bake pot pies. All pies are made in-house, using the highest quality ingredients. The shop rotates their sweet pie menu monthly and sells them by the slice and whole. Stop by and pick dinner and dessert!

To learn more, visit https://www.potsandpansindy.com/.