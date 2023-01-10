Life.Style.Live!

See the world famous Harlem Globetrotters in Indianapolis

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour is coming to Indianapolis! Globetrotter Too Tall Winston joined us today to tell us about their appearance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 15.

Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team.

Tickets are available to purchase here.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Greencastle man leads police on chase, fires shots with child in car

Crime Watch 8 /

‘Diamond,’ of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dies at 51

National /

Rep. Katie Porter seeking Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024

Politics /

Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend

National /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.