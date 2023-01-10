Life.Style.Live!

See the world famous Harlem Globetrotters in Indianapolis

The Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour is coming to Indianapolis! Globetrotter Too Tall Winston joined us today to tell us about their appearance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 15.

Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team.

Tickets are available to purchase here.