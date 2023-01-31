Life.Style.Live!

Send your loved one a Puppy Love Valentine from the Indiana Canine Assistance Network

Samantha Thompson, Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN) Communications Manager, and ICAN Kula, a 6.5-month golden retriever/service dog in training, stopped by “Life.Style.Live!” to share a little Puppy Love for the holiday.

If you are looking for a unique gift for your Valentine, consider a Puppy Love Valentine gift box from ICAN.

The Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN) is an accredited service dog organization that unleashes independence for children and adults with disabilities by pairing them with an ICAN service dog. To become a service dog, every ICAN canine must complete a two-year training program, much of which is led by incarcerated individuals at the Indiana Women’s Prison, Pendleton Correctional Facility, and Correctional Industrial Facility. ICAN’s program helps them move beyond their mistakes, find purpose, gain hope, and learn the skills they need to successfully return to the community—all by training service dogs that help someone else in need.

Training for one dog costs ICAN $25,000. ICAN relies solely on private donations, charitable foundations, and fundraising efforts such as “Puppy Love Valentines” to cover the expenses.

For information on how you can send your own Puppy Love Valentine contact ICAN.