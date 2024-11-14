Dolores seeks fur-ever home this National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and organizations like Taffy’s Touch Senior Dog Rescue are highlighting the importance of considering older pets for adoption. Among their current rescues is Dolores, a senior dog with a heartwarming story and a personality that makes her an excellent fit for the right family.

Senior Pets: An Overlooked Choice

Senior dogs like Dolores often face an uphill battle in finding homes. “When we look at statistics from shelters, senior dogs are only adopted about 25% of the time,” said Noah’s Animal Hospital Director of Communications Tom Dock. “Many of these pets spend their golden years in kennels, missing out on the love and attention they deserve.”

Older pets can be an excellent option for families or individuals looking for a calmer companion. “Senior pets are often already house-trained and have outgrown the teething and chewing phases that come with younger animals,” Dock explained. “They can be ideal for families with children or older adults who might not want the high energy of a puppy or kitten.”

Dolores’ Story

Dolores was rescued from a rural Indiana shelter where she faced euthanasia. Taffy’s Touch Senior Dog Rescue stepped in, and Samantha Chapman agreed to foster her. “She’s been an absolute delight in my home,” Chapman said. “She’s great with dogs, cats, and children. She’s just a lover.”

Dolores’ friendly and calm demeanor is immediately evident. “She greets everyone at the door and loves leaning in for pets,” Chapman said. While she’s a senior dog, Dolores remains active enough to enjoy walks and is described as a perfect mix of playful and mellow.

Things to Consider When Adopting a Senior Pet

Adopting a senior pet does come with unique considerations. “It’s important to understand how the pet might interact with other family members, including children and existing pets,” Chapman said. Dolores has shown she adapts well to a variety of environments, making her a versatile choice for many households.

Potential adopters should also consider any health needs. Dolores, for instance, will need a dental procedure to address some teeth issues before being adopted. “She’s getting everything taken care of and will be ready for a forever home soon,” Chapman said.

How to Adopt Dolores

Dolores is available for adoption through Taffy’s Touch Senior Dog Rescue. Interested adopters can visit their Facebook page or taffystouchrescue.com to find her adoption application and learn more about the process.

“She deserves a loving home for the holidays,” Chapman said. “She’s an amazing dog who has so much love to give.”

Why Adopt a Senior Pet?

For those unsure about adopting an older pet, Dock and Chapman emphasize the rewards. Senior pets bring a sense of calm and gratitude into their new homes. “Dolores is the perfect example of how special senior pets can be,” Dock said.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a pet like Dolores, reach out to Taffy’s Touch Senior Dog Rescue today.