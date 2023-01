Life.Style.Live!

Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple hits $3 million milestone in donations to local charities

The Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple is celebrating an important milestone! The organization has donated $3 million to local Indiana charities since it was chartered in 1958.

Bob McKay, President of the Broad Ripple Sertoma Club, and John Wallace, Chairman of the Board of the Broad Ripple Sertoma Club, joined us today. They brought a Roulette demonstration and told us how to schedule a casino party.

