Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple hosts casino night parties for businesses, social events, fundraising, more

It’s one of the oldest service clubs in the U.S, the Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple, and it has been providing casino night parties for businesses, clubs and organizations for more than 60 years.

It’s all for charitable causes in Central Indiana.

John Wallace, Chairman Of the Board at Broad Ripple Sertoma Club, and Bob McKay, President of Broad Ripple Sertoma Club, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to show what kinds of fun they can bring to your events. Here’s more from them:

Sertoma Inc. is one of the oldest service clubs in the United States. We operate nationwide with deep roots in the communities we serve at the local level. Sertoma is an acronym for “Service to Mankind.”

The Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple was chartered in 1958. We currently have more than 120 members, and because of our unique fundraising program, we are one of the largest and most successful service clubs in the United States.

WHAT WE DO

Casino Parties – We conduct Casino Parties for business, social and fundraising events in order to provide financial support for charitable causes in central Indiana.

National Heritage Essay Contest – We sponsor this essay contest for sixth grade students in public and private schools throughout greater Indianapolis. “What Freedom Means to Me” is the topic we ask students to address, in the belief that participation will encourage students to better understand the founding principles of our country and to consider how these principles affect their lives today.

HOW WE RAISE FUNDS

The Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple has been providing Casino Night Parties for businesses, clubs and organizations for more than 60 years. The club owns more than 47 pieces of professional casino equipment including Craps, Roulette, Blackjack, Caribbean Poker, Texas Hold’em and Wheel of Fortune tables. All of the equipment is delivered and set up by professionals, so that our uniformed volunteer members need only to show up and work the two hour casino event. In recent years, we have averaged more than 40 parties per year.

WHO WE SUPPORT

When our club was founded in 1958, 31 members selected Noble of Indiana as a primary beneficiary of our fundraising activities. In 1993, as the club’s membership grew, the Cranio-Facial Anomalies Unit at Riley Children’s Hospital was selected as a second major beneficiary. Today, we support more than twenty-five additional central Indiana charities, and we normally donate more than $100,000 each year. To date, our total donations are close to three million dollars! Broad Ripple Sertoma Club FACT SHEET

For more information, click here.

Phone: (317) 767-4640