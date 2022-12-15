Life.Style.Live!

Shalom Health Care Center offers low-cost, high-quality behavioral health care

Dr. Donna Vaughan, DBH, LMHC, and Chief Behavioral Officer at Shalom Health Center, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss what exactly primary care behavioral health is, the benefits of it, examples of behavioral health interventions, how you can can experience this kind of health at Shalom Health Care Center and more.

Dr. Vaughan has implemented and directed integrated behavioral health programs in healthcare settings since 2008. She graduated from Arizona State University with a Doctorate of Behavioral Health and from Ashland Theological Seminary with a Masters in Clinical Pastoral Counseling. She has been a Licensed Mental Health Counselor in both Indiana and Ohio working in community mental health, private practice and for Federally Qualified Health Centers.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SHALOM HEALTH CARE CENTER.