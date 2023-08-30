Shalom Health Center expands, offering medical services to all

Low Cost. High Quality. To ALL.

That’s the mission of the new Shalom Health Center, now open on Meridian and 93rd Street.

On today’s Life.Style.Live!, we heard from Morella Dominguez Chief Marketing and Development Officer, who talked about the services and programs offered to the community, as part of the Shalom Health Center. This includes school-based clinics, mobile clinic services, and Shalom your Medical Home, all providing open access to all and low-cost and high-quality health care. The vision is health equity for all in the community.

Some may call Shalom a hidden gem for the community, which even offers OB/GYN services for women. Also included? Whole family medicine, including pediatric care, behavioral health, HIV, hepatitis C, STDs, and OB/GYN care at all locations. Shalom is accepting new patients and will not turn anyone away because of a perceived inability to pay.

If you’d like to learn more or take advantage of any of these services, visit shalomhealthcenter.org.