Shark Tank success: Christopher Gray’s app revolutionizes education scholarships

In an exciting interview, we welcome Christopher Gray!

He’s the visionary behind a scholarship-finding app that made waves on the popular TV show Shark Tank.

As we celebrate National Scholarship Month, Gray has partnered with education solutions giant Sallie Mae to offer his scholarship app for free.

His motivation to create this app came from his journey of securing scholarships to fund his education.

Join us to discover how Gray’s innovation is transforming the way students access financial aid, making higher education dreams more attainable than ever.