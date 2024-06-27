Shark Week returns to Discovery Channel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- It is a summer tradition. Discovery Channel’s Shark Week returns with more shark themed content.

This year the week long event is hosted by actor and pro-wrestler, John Cena.

The highly anticipated, annual week-long celebration of sharks will include the next chapter of the hit show Belly of the Beast.

It offers a terrifying and fascinating real look at a Great White shark feeding frenzy, as well as Monster Hammerheads: Species X, that follows a potential new hammerhead species.



One of last year’s most popular Shark Week shows, Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier, returns.

Marine biologist Dr. Austin Gallagher, marine scientist Liv Dixon, and legendary cameraman Kina Scollay travel to a new location and head back into the belly of a 29-foot whale decoy with new shark attractant features to create the biggest feeding frenzy ever with 18-foot ‘Breeder’ sharks in New Zealand.

Dr. Gallagher and Liv Dixon joined the Life.Style.Live! crew to talk about this year’s Shark Week.



In Monster Hammerheads: Species X, Dr. Austin Gallagher and his team of researchers including Liv Dixon, Zandi Ndhlovu, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge, investigate an aggressive population of Hammerhead Sharks in Turks and Caicos, which they believe could be an entirely new species.

Dr. Austin Gallagher is a globally-activated marine biologist, explorer, social entrepreneur, known for his ability to produce innovative, exciting, and impactful research and media on sharks and the ocean environment.

He is the founder and CEO of Beneath The Waves, a next generation NGO research institute engaged in marine projects worldwide.



Olivia “Liv” Dixon is a dedicated ocean advocate and marine biologist, serving as the research coordinator for the NGO, Beneath the Waves.

Driven by her fascination with ocean giants, she focuses her research on the movement of large sharks and their critical role in blue carbon ecosystems.

Liv leads global expeditions to study and tag these magnificent creatures, emphasizing the importance of sharks for the health of our oceans and planet.

An avid surfer and diver, she combines her love for the ocean with her scientific expertise to highlight the vital role of sharks in protecting marine habitats.