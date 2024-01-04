‘She Thinks Big LIVE!’ event to empower female entrepreneurs

As the new year approaches, individuals are contemplating resolutions that span the spectrum from achieving a better work-life balance to scaling their businesses or embracing a more fulfilling life.

Mindset and business coach, Andrea Liebross, is set to delve into these topics and more at the upcoming event in Indianapolis on Friday, January 19, titled “She Thinks Big LIVE!”

This workshop and conference are designed to empower female , offering professional development insights, invaluable networking opportunities, and practical tools.

The focus is to equip small business owners with the knowledge and resources needed to launch successfully into the year 2024.

For those seeking inspiration and practical guidance for their personal and professional aspirations, Andrea Liebross’s event promises to be a transformative experience.