Sheets From Home provides new, fun bed sheets to children with cancer

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, and a local organization is doing something special to help kids that are fighting that tough battle and you can help.

They’re asking you to “Give a Sheet” for a good cause.

Asaf Halevi, Sheets From Home spokesperson, joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to share more about this important cause, how it got started, how something as simple as having fun sheets in the hospital room can make things a little brighter for kids battling cancer and more.

