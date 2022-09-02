Life.Style.Live!

Sheets From Home provides new, fun bed sheets to children with cancer

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, and a local organization is doing something special to help kids that are fighting that tough battle and you can help.

They’re asking you to “Give a Sheet” for a good cause.

Asaf Halevi, Sheets From Home spokesperson, joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to share more about this important cause, how it got started, how something as simple as having fun sheets in the hospital room can make things a little brighter for kids battling cancer and more.

For more information, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Market District plans Westfield supermarket near Grand Park

Local /

Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure

Politics /

Revisiting the record-breaking Labor Day 2003 flooding in Indiana

Weather Stories /

Indiana woman sets out to surf for 24 hours straight in attempt to shatter her own world record

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.