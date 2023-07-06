Shine Yoga and Wellness presents ‘Sunshine on the Square’

Get ready to bask in the glow of wellness and positive energy at Shine Yoga and Wellness’ “Sunshine on the Square” event. Taking place on Friday, July 7. from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., this special gathering promises an evening of rejuvenation and connection. The event will feature a special guest appearance by renowned yoga instructor Tara Stiles, known for her transformative and accessible approach to yoga.

“Sunshine on the Square” is an opportunity to immerse yourself in a vibrant atmosphere of yoga, wellness, and community. Held at Shine Yoga and Wellness, this event is a celebration of the power of yoga and its ability to uplift the mind, body, and spirit. Tara Stiles, with her expertise and passion for yoga, will inspire and guide participants through a transformative practice that leaves them feeling refreshed and renewed.

Don’t miss out on this unique event that combines yoga, wellness, and the positive vibes of “Sunshine on the Square.” Visit the Shine Yoga and Wellness website at https://www.shineyogawellness.com/shine-events/ for more details and to secure your spot. Join the community and embrace the radiance of well-being at this unforgettable event.