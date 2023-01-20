Life.Style.Live!

Shipping container home shines at Indianapolis Home Show

The builder and interior design team from Custom Container Builders has brought a first-ever Centerpiece Home concept to the 101st Indianapolis Home Show — a shipping container home. We spoke with Mike Lewis Centerpiece Home Builder, about bringing the concept to life.

Shipping container homes are single or multi-family residences that use new or used shipping containers as their primary material.

The Centerpiece Home is located in Exposition Hall at the 2023 Indianapolis Home Show.

The Indianapolis Home Show is open Fridays, Jan. 20 and Jan. 27, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sundays, Jan. 22 and Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Monday-Thursday, Jan. 23-26, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.