Showing thanks to mothers: 3rd annual Momsgiving coming soon

All Things MOMMIE is a multifaceted nonprofit organization established to create a supportive community space for mothers.

In the spirit of the upcoming holiday season, they are thrilled to announce the return of Momsgiving, marking its third annual occurrence.

Momsgiving is a special event designed for birth mothers, adoptive mothers, stepmothers, and maternal figures, providing them with an opportunity to celebrate their unique motherhood journeys alongside other women who share similar experiences.

This event holds significance as it allows mothers to come together, recognizing and honoring their daily efforts, all while connecting with others who can empathize with their experiences.

This year’s Momsgiving is scheduled for November 12th at VisionLoft in Indianapolis, with doors opening at 3 p.m. and the event running from 4 to 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online for $75.