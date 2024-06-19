Search
Silly Safaris: Facts about Opossums

Silly Safaris: Opossum

by: Divine Triplett
Patty is here with Amazon John from Silly Safaris. Let’s see what animal he’s brought today!

Opossum Fun Facts

  1. Opossum and Possum Are Different
    • Opossums live in North, South, and Central America.
    • Possums live in Australia and New Guinea.
  2. Play Dead When Threatened
    • Opossums will play dead to protect themselves when they feel scared.
  3. Eat Everything
    • Opossums can eat almost anything, including up to 5,000 ticks a year.
  4. Rarely Have Rabies
    • Opossums have a cooler body temperature, which makes it hard for them to get rabies.

Patty and Amazon John are excited to share these amazing facts with everyone! Take a look at the full interview above to learn more!

