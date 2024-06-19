Silly Safaris: Facts about Opossums
Silly Safaris: Opossum
Patty is here with Amazon John from Silly Safaris. Let’s see what animal he’s brought today!
Opossum Fun Facts
- Opossum and Possum Are Different
- Opossums live in North, South, and Central America.
- Possums live in Australia and New Guinea.
- Play Dead When Threatened
- Opossums will play dead to protect themselves when they feel scared.
- Eat Everything
- Opossums can eat almost anything, including up to 5,000 ticks a year.
- Rarely Have Rabies
- Opossums have a cooler body temperature, which makes it hard for them to get rabies.
Patty and Amazon John are excited to share these amazing facts with everyone! Take a look at the full interview above to learn more!