Silly Safaris: Facts about Opossums

Patty is here with Amazon John from Silly Safaris. Let’s see what animal he’s brought today!

Opossum Fun Facts

Opossum and Possum Are Different Opossums live in North, South, and Central America.

Possums live in Australia and New Guinea. Play Dead When Threatened Opossums will play dead to protect themselves when they feel scared. Eat Everything Opossums can eat almost anything, including up to 5,000 ticks a year. Rarely Have Rabies Opossums have a cooler body temperature, which makes it hard for them to get rabies.

Patty and Amazon John are excited to share these amazing facts with everyone! Take a look at the full interview above to learn more!