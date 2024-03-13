Silly Safaris: What does the FOX say?

Silly Safaris is on a mission to foster positive interactions between humans and animals, promoting responsible pet ownership and wildlife conservation. They joined us this morning with a baby fox!

With a commitment to education and entertainment, Silly Safaris, Inc. conducts over 3,000 live animal shows annually across the United States.

These engaging performances blend knowledge and amusement, catering to audiences of all ages.

Featuring a diverse array of reptiles, mammals, birds, and insects, each Silly Safaris show captivates attendees with fascinating facts and interactive experiences. Led by enthusiastic “funologists,” these shows ensure that every member of the audience remains engaged and entertained.

From educational games with audience participation to humorous cultural references that resonate with teens, Silly Safaris offers something for everyone.

Teachers and families appreciate the valuable lessons about the natural world, while adults delight in the comedic elements woven throughout the performances.

illy Safaris is more than just entertainment—it’s an opportunity to spark curiosity, instill respect for wildlife, and create lasting memories for audiences nationwide.