Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Simple and quick tomato recipes by Chef Charles for entertaining

Fresh Tomatoes with Chef Charles

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Chef Charles recently demonstrated simple and quick recipes that are perfect for entertaining, particularly as football season approaches. He started with a classic pico de gallo, using fresh tomatoes, jalapeno, garlic, onion, cilantro, lime juice, and seasonings. Chef Charles then showed how to easily transition the pico de gallo into a guacamole by adding avocados, highlighting the importance of texture and freshness in the dish.

Next, Chef Charles introduced Caprese skewers as a creative way to use cherry tomatoes. The skewers featured cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and pesto, finished with homemade pan croutons and a drizzle of honey balsamic vinaigrette. He emphasized the simplicity and flavor contrast of the dish, making it an ideal party appetizer.

Chef Charles also discussed his involvement in creating a special sauce for the sweets at Colts Stadium, reflecting on the rewarding experience of seeing his products in local stores like Kroger. He concluded the segment by offering dessert options, including chocolate and coffee mousse shooters and lemon raspberry mousse shooters, noting their perfect portion size.

These recipes demonstrate Chef Charles’ approach to easy, flavorful cooking that can be replicated at home for gatherings and events.

Chef Charles: Tomatoes part 2

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The Nature Conservatory: Reviving Northwestern...
Life.Style.Live! /
The Buck Rogers Band rocks...
Life.Style.Live! /
Meet Dank and Doobie: Domesticated...
Life.Style.Live! /
Get ready for the First...
Life.Style.Live! /
Experience the excitement of Cruise...
Life.Style.Live! /
Experience the unique sound of...
Life.Style.Live! /
Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis...
Sports /
Indianapolis Uplift Foundation announces 5th...
Life.Style.Live! /