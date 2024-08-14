Simple and quick tomato recipes by Chef Charles for entertaining

Chef Charles recently demonstrated simple and quick recipes that are perfect for entertaining, particularly as football season approaches. He started with a classic pico de gallo, using fresh tomatoes, jalapeno, garlic, onion, cilantro, lime juice, and seasonings. Chef Charles then showed how to easily transition the pico de gallo into a guacamole by adding avocados, highlighting the importance of texture and freshness in the dish.

Next, Chef Charles introduced Caprese skewers as a creative way to use cherry tomatoes. The skewers featured cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and pesto, finished with homemade pan croutons and a drizzle of honey balsamic vinaigrette. He emphasized the simplicity and flavor contrast of the dish, making it an ideal party appetizer.

Chef Charles also discussed his involvement in creating a special sauce for the sweets at Colts Stadium, reflecting on the rewarding experience of seeing his products in local stores like Kroger. He concluded the segment by offering dessert options, including chocolate and coffee mousse shooters and lemon raspberry mousse shooters, noting their perfect portion size.

These recipes demonstrate Chef Charles’ approach to easy, flavorful cooking that can be replicated at home for gatherings and events.