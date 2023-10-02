Simply Slabs: Crafting unique custom furniture with passion and precision

At Simply Slabs, woodworking isn’t just a business; it’s a labor of love.

With a 15-year journey from hobbyist to artisan, Dan Althoff’s dedication to his craft shines through in every piece of custom furniture he creates.

Starting with raw, locally sourced trees that would otherwise become firewood or mulch, Simply Slabs transforms them into stunning wood slabs, capable of reaching up to 46 inches in width and 18 feet in length.

Through a meticulous process of cutting, drying, and crafting, each piece is a work of art, with no two slabs alike.

The final result? One-of-a-kind items that will leave your friends and family asking, “Where did you get that?”

Simply Slabs guarantees to collaborate with you to bring your unique vision to life, ensuring your custom furniture is a true masterpiece.