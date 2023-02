Life.Style.Live!

Singer Amelia Wray

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Award-Winning Singer & Songwriter, Anthony Nunziata, is returning to Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael for a special performance.

It’s happening Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Disney star and Carmel native, Amelia Ray will be in attendance. She joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share more information.

She even sang a song for us! Click here to purchase tickets!