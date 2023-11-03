Search
Singer/Songwriter Connor McLaren performs ahead of his appearance at the Hi-Fi

See Connor McLaren perform live

by: Amber Hankins
He was once playing for tips outside of venues, and now he’s headlining a show at the Hi-Fi later next month!

On today’s Life. Style. Live!, we meet Singer/Songwriter Connor McLaren, as he shares more about his debut record, “Innocence.”

About Connor:  (in his words)

I am an Indianapolis-based folk/rock musician touring and trying to make this music thing happen. I started by busking (playing for tips) outside of venues as people walked to their cars the summer of 2022, which somehow has led me to headlining a show at the HiFi presented by my favorite radio station 92.3 WTTS on December 22nd. 

I have been writing songs since I was 16 and had my debut album produced by Ben Kweller – the inspiration for me starting to write songs.

To learn more, visit: https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Connor-McLaren-@-HI-FI/563202?afflky=HIFI

