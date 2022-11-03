Life.Style.Live!

Sip, shop, socialize, support women’s development at ‘Whoopla!’ event

Sip, shop, socialize, and support women’s development at Whoopla!, a holiday shopping experience and the first fundraiser for the Integrating Women Leaders (IWL) Foundation.

Kim Graham Lee, CEO of the IWL Foundation, and Jill Lehman, founder of High Frequency Arts, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the upcoming event. happening at Hub & Spoke in Fishers (8100 E 106th St, Fishers).

There, guests will have the opportunity to get a start on their holiday shopping while supporting women-owned businesses, including Kendra Scott and Astouri. Several vendors will be selling jewelry, candles, skincare products and more.

Attendance is free but donations to the IWL Foundation are still being accepted.

About IWL Foundation:

The Integrating Women Leaders (IWL) Foundation is a 501c3 that accelerates the advancement of all women to drive individual and organizational growth and impact.

