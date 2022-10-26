Life.Style.Live!

Sista Strut Breast Cancer Awareness Walk happens Saturday at Victory Field

Lina J, iHeartRadio on-air personality and community engagement manager, and Leon Williamson, iHeartRadio vice president, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the upcoming Sista Strut event.

Sista Strut will feature entertainment, giveaways and a survivors’ lounge, an exclusive area where Sista Strut attendees who are battling or have survived breast cancer can meet and find support.

It’s happening at Victory Field (Indians 501 W. Maryland St, Indianapolis, IN 46225) on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

Sista Strut will feature entertainment, giveaways, and a survivors’ lounge, an exclusive area where Sista Strut attendees who are battling or have survived breast cancer can meet and find support. The Sista Strut event will be hosted by Real 98.3 on-air personality Lina J. Music will be provided by DJ Watts. Participants are encouraged to sign up online in advance to volunteer or register for a $10 fee. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local community partner Cancer Support Community (CSC).

Visit Indystrut.com to get involved with the event.

Visit the Real 98.3 website for your chance to win tickets at: real983.iheart.com.