Life.Style.Live!

Sizzling summer beauty secrets

Summer is here, and so are the hot new beauty trends. Nicolette Brycki, beauty expert and TV Lifestyle Host joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” with tips for a sizzling summer makeover.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TWEEZERMAN, CREST, MAUI MOISTURE, SECRET.