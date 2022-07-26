Life.Style.Live!

Slumber U helps makes slumber parties special with custom themes

Gorgeous themes, adorable setups and memories to last a lifetime!

You can create the most memorable and magical slumber party experience for your child with help from Slumber U.

Emily Lock, Slumber U owner, and Nicole Martin, Slumber U Northside Event Coordinator, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share how they make the magic behind these wonderful events happen.

At Slumber U, their goal is to create the most memorable & magical party of your dreams so you can make memories that will last a lifetime. Their team takes pride in every single detail of your set up so parents can focus on the guest of honor not the hassle of set up.

About Slumber U:

Slumber U sleepover parties deliver the most magical and unforgettable experience for your child and their guests. Slumber parties form some of the happiest memories from our childhood and it’s the little touches we include that make our parties an extraordinary experience! We stop at nothing to create the perfect party for you to host. Simply choose from one of our gorgeous themes and our team will take care of the rest! From set up to styling, our goal is to make hosting a party in your home simple!

For more information contact, slumberuparty@gmail.com or slumberupartysouth@gmail.com.

You can also visit the links below:

slumberu.com

Instagram: slumberuparty

Facebook: Slumber U

Tik Tok: slumberuparty