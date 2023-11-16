Small Business Saturday: Mass Ave midnight shoppers

Get ready to embrace the spirit of community and local commerce on Small Business Saturday, which falls on November 25th this year.

The Mass Ave Merchants are gearing up for this special day, offering enticing incentives to shoppers searching for that perfect gift.

With an impressive lineup of over 30 businesses participating along Mass Avenue, the Mass Ave Merchants Association eagerly invites the public to join in on the Mass Ave Mile festivities.

As a token of appreciation, Mass Ave Merchants will be distributing swag bags filled with goodies and coupons to the first ten customers in their stores.

A super swag bag, containing higher-value gift cards and gifts, will be awarded at random to one lucky shopper.

Now in its 14th year, Small Business Saturday serves as the official start of the holiday shopping season for small businesses nationwide.

The Mass Ave Merchants Association represents a diverse array of businesses, ranging from shopping and music to theater, art, food, fashion, beauty, wine, and chocolate. Participating businesses include Tomorrow Bookstore, Silver in the City, Decorate, Penn & Beech, Macaron Bar, Best Chocolate in Town, and more.

The Mass Ave Cultural District, a nonprofit public benefit corporation, is home to this thriving community of small, independent, local businesses. Together, they infuse Mass Ave with its unique blend of art, culture, and commerce, making it a vibrant and welcoming destination for all.