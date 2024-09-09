Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe hosting ‘Paws and Pour Party’

The Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe in Fishers is hosting a unique and creative event, the “Paws and Pour Party,” on Wednesday, September 11th, at 5 p.m. This event combines art and cuddles!

If you attend, you’ll learn how to paint while being surrounded by cats in the cat cafe.

Featured artist Kayla Allen will lead a guided lesson on how to create beautiful pour paintings. Participants will receive all the supplies they need, including a canvas to paint and take home, as well as plenty of paint to complete their project.

Along with the art lesson, guests will have access to the cat lounge, where they can enjoy the company of friendly felines. With each reservation, attendees will not only learn a new artistic skill but also get plenty of pets and snuggles from the cafe’s adorable cats.

To reserve your spot at this fun and relaxing event, visit smittenkittencatcafe.com.