Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl to feature Miami Redhawks vs. Colorado State Rams on Dec. 28

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday, “Life.Style.Live!” Host Cody Adams spoke to College Football Booth Analyst at The CW, Max Browne, about the upcoming Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, broadcast live on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m. on WISH-TV.

During the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, the Miami Redhawks will face off against the Colorado State Rams in Tuscon, Arizona.

Max Browne currently serves as the lead booth analyst for The CW’s “CW Football Saturday,” analyzing games featuring teams from the ACC and Pac-12 conferences alongside play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman and sideline reporter Treavor Scales. Browne is a former college quarterback who played for the USC Trojans (2013-2016) and Pittsburgh Panthers (2017). Following his college career, he started his broadcast career as a game analyst for Pac-12 Networks. His segment, “Pocket Presence with Max Browne,” would break down the key plays, drives, and moments from the weekend’s most exciting games at the conference. Originally from Sammamish, Washington, Browne currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Victoria.