Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Songwriter Stu Shaver sings a Christmas original, “Christmastime”

An original Christmas song

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

He’s a songwriter who’s written more than a hundred songs.

In 1991, Stu Shaver wrote the song, “Christmastime” in California within a day or two of his son being born. Since then, he’s played it at churches, company Christmas parties, and family get togethers. One year, he played it at three different churches in the same night in rural Illinois.

Today, Stu, along with veteran musician Blake Lambley, sang the song for the first time LIVE on Life. Style. Live! Such a treat!

To learn more about Blake’s band, “Proudfoot,” visit this link: facebook.com/proudfootindy

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Creating Style with Colton: Overcoats...
Life.Style.Live! /
Tips for a successful first...
Life.Style.Live! /
‘Coin Coffee’ collabs with Georgetown...
Life.Style.Live! /
Cancer survivor talks inspiration behind...
Life.Style.Live! /
Christmas Help Program: Providing groceries...
Life.Style.Live! /
How to make a Christmas...
Life.Style.Live! /
Vino Mobile Bar: Pairing wines...
Life.Style.Live! /
Actors Theatre of Indiana presents...
Life.Style.Live! /