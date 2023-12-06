Songwriter Stu Shaver sings a Christmas original, “Christmastime”

He’s a songwriter who’s written more than a hundred songs.

In 1991, Stu Shaver wrote the song, “Christmastime” in California within a day or two of his son being born. Since then, he’s played it at churches, company Christmas parties, and family get togethers. One year, he played it at three different churches in the same night in rural Illinois.

Today, Stu, along with veteran musician Blake Lambley, sang the song for the first time LIVE on Life. Style. Live! Such a treat!

To learn more about Blake’s band, “Proudfoot,” visit this link: facebook.com/proudfootindy