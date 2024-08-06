Southern Indiana Blues Festival: August 22-24

The 2024 Southern Indiana Blues Festival is set to take over Bill Monroe’s Music Park & Campground from August 22 to 24.

Haley Voils from Bill Monroe’s Music Park joined us to share the exciting details about this year’s event.

Event Details

What: The Southern Indiana Blues Festival

Where: Bill Monroe’s Music Park & Campground (5163 N. State Road 135, Morgantown)

When: Thursday, August 22 – Saturday, August 24

Gates Open: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Lineup

The festival will feature three days of live music with headliners Danielle Nicole, Mike Zito, and Ben Levin. Other acts include:

King Bee & The Stingers

Jason Wells

Mike Milligan & Steam Shovel

Gordon Bonham

Rock Bottom with Charlie McCoy

JC Clements

Highway 9 Blues Band

The Blues Ambassadors

Dicky James

Homemade Jam

Applegate and Rock

Big Dog

Mandalyn & The Hunters

Top Hat Blues Revue

Scrapper & Skelton

Bloomington Blues Group

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now, with options for multi-day and single-day passes.

Children 12 and under get in free. Please note that festival tickets do not include camping reservations.

Guests wishing to camp on-site must reserve a campsite or cabin rental separately.

For tickets and camping information, visit billmonroemusicpark.com.

Join them for a fantastic weekend of blues music at Bill Monroe’s Music Park & Campground! Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information.