Southern Indiana Blues Festival: August 22-24
Southern Indiana Blues Festival: See King Bee & The Stingers perform live
The 2024 Southern Indiana Blues Festival is set to take over Bill Monroe’s Music Park & Campground from August 22 to 24.
Haley Voils from Bill Monroe’s Music Park joined us to share the exciting details about this year’s event.
Event Details
What: The Southern Indiana Blues Festival
Where: Bill Monroe’s Music Park & Campground (5163 N. State Road 135, Morgantown)
When: Thursday, August 22 – Saturday, August 24
Gates Open: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
Lineup
The festival will feature three days of live music with headliners Danielle Nicole, Mike Zito, and Ben Levin. Other acts include:
- King Bee & The Stingers
- Jason Wells
- Mike Milligan & Steam Shovel
- Gordon Bonham
- Rock Bottom with Charlie McCoy
- JC Clements
- Highway 9 Blues Band
- The Blues Ambassadors
- Dicky James
- Homemade Jam
- Applegate and Rock
- Big Dog
- Mandalyn & The Hunters
- Top Hat Blues Revue
- Scrapper & Skelton
- Bloomington Blues Group
Tickets
Tickets are on sale now, with options for multi-day and single-day passes.
Children 12 and under get in free. Please note that festival tickets do not include camping reservations.
Guests wishing to camp on-site must reserve a campsite or cabin rental separately.
For tickets and camping information, visit billmonroemusicpark.com.
Join them for a fantastic weekend of blues music at Bill Monroe’s Music Park & Campground! Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information.