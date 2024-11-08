Local artists unite for charity fundraiser at Spotlight on Art Benefiting Children

The Spotlight on Art Benefiting Children event that combines art, hors d’oeuvres, and drinks is set to raise funds for children’s charities while offering a unique early holiday shopping experience. Organized by Indianapolis philanthropist and retired educator Esther Lakes, the event brings together artists and community members to support the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville, Prevail, and Children’s Play.

The idea for the fundraiser originated with Lakes, who had attended a similar event in another city and was inspired to bring the concept to Indianapolis. “She loves children,” said Beth Forst, a participating artist. “Several of us told her, ‘Quit talking; we’ll help you,’ and here we are.” The event will feature artwork from local artists as well as pieces created by young students, with the children’s art ranging from first to sixth grade. One notable piece, created by a second grader, draws inspiration from the bold, colorful style of French artist Henri Matisse. “It’s unbelievable what kids can create when they have support and encouragement in the arts,” said Anne Poindexter, a local attorney and supporter of the event.

The fundraiser, set to take place at Hotel Carmichael on Thursday, November 14, at 6 p.m., will showcase paintings, jewelry, pottery, and textiles available for purchase. “It’s an excellent opportunity to start holiday shopping,” said Force, noting that each purchase supports local artists and contributes to the event’s charitable goals.

Force emphasized the importance of giving back as an artist. “I’ve been lucky to do what I love for years in Indianapolis, and there are many kids in need,” she said, highlighting her dedication to Lakes’ vision and the event’s mission.

With a mix of local art, food, drinks, and community spirit, the event promises to be a meaningful way for attendees to support youth initiatives while finding unique gifts.

For more information, visit spotlightonart.home.qtego.us.