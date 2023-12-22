Spreading positivity during the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Melissa Jones started the Girls Positivity Club as a way to help people find their self-worth and spread positivity to others.

As a school teacher she saw first hand the way girls would treat others and themselves.

That is especially needed during the holidays.

Melissa has several cool ideas to help spread a little holiday cheer.

One idea is to get plastic clear ornaments and chalk markers.

The kids can write their name and positive messages on the ornament to keep for years to come.

Melissa Jones is a global leader, international speaker, girls empowerment coach, parenting educator, and highly effective licensed classroom teacher.

She helps girls learn positive daily habits to feel confident in who they are and connect with other girls in an empowering environment.

She has motivated and cultivated connections among hundreds of girls.

Jones provides families with resources she has created through over 49,680 hours of experience.