Life.Style.Live!

Spring cleaning made easy with The Spruce

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

We’ve got the perfect product for those of you prepping your homes for spring cleaning! 🧽🧹

It’s called “The Spruce.” Courtney Mason, general manager & vice president for The Spruce joined us on Monday’s Life.Style.Live! to share how you can use this product to spruce up your home.

About The Spruce: The Spruce is on a mission to empower anyone to achieve their home improvement dreams, from the aha moment through to project completion. The brand helps 20 million users each month find inspiration and information to retile their bathroom, grow their garden, or simply tackle their to-do list.  

“The Spruce Cleaning Made Easy” print issue is on newsstands now and you can head to TheSpruce.com/cleaningissue to learn more.

(Photos Provided/The Spruce and Katie Holzman.)

