Spring into savings with Veena Crownholm and KFC

Just in time for Spring, Veena Crownholm is becoming known for saving money during the spring season.

She’s a co-founder of The Millennial Mamas, and she has lots of experience, being a former Miss California winner and a Miss America pageant finalist.

Veena knows how to manage time and money well, especially when it comes to planning meals while dealing with higher food prices and tight budgets.

She is partnering with KFC to share practical tips for saving money while still enjoying tasty meals.

Spring brings lots of events and outdoor activities, and Veena wants to make sure you can handle it all without spending too much.

Drawing from her experience as a mom, she’ll share family-friendly tips for enjoying the season without overspending.

Make sure to mark your calendar and join Veena Crownholm as she guides you through Spring with ease and affordability.