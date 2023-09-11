Sprouts Cooking School prepares kids for ‘National Kids Take Over The Kitchen Day!’

Join Stephanie Drewry, the owner of Sprouts Cooking School, as she shares valuable tips and culinary wisdom to engage kids in the kitchen just in time for “National Kids Take Over The Kitchen Day” on September 13.

From child-safe cooking tools to the art of reading recipes and proper knife handling (using the bear claw method), Stephanie will stir up excitement and knowledge for young chefs.

Plus, stay tuned as she whips up a scrumptious taco-baked pasta recipe, perfect for busy moms and aspiring young cooks alike, making it a delightful and educational treat for the whole family.

