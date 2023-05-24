Sprouts Cooking School turning children into chefs

Sprouts Cooking School, Indiana’s only dedicated kids cooking school, is excited to share its unique summer camp offerings and engage children in the kitchen.

Stephanie Drewry, the owner of Sprouts Cooking School, along with Vivien Fish, a student at Sprouts, will be demonstrating a featured summer camp recipe called “Sugar Cookie Fruit Pizza.”

Additionally, Kayla Sullivan will unveil a video showcasing her Cinco de Mayo family class experience.

This segment aims to highlight the various summer camp themes available at Sprouts Cooking School. With 22 themes running across 11 weeks, children aged 3-13 can explore their culinary interests in camps such as Harry Potter, Beach Bites, Patriotic Palates, Theme Park Treats, Willy Wonka, Baking with Bluey, Cooking with Dolls, Fun at the Fair, and more.

(WISH Photos)

Sprouts also offers single-session classes throughout the year, as well as birthday parties, family classes, and the exclusive MemberChef culinary program for its members.

To provide viewers with an exclusive offer, Sprouts Cooking School is sharing a discount code.

By using the code “KAYLA,” viewers can receive a 10% discount on Single Session classes in June and July 2023. This code is valid for single-session classes running during that period.

Sprouts Cooking School, located in Carmel and Zionsville, is passionate about nurturing adventurous palates and building a strong foundation for a lifelong love of cooking.

Their goal is to encourage families to cook together and enjoy the experience. They offer a wide range of cooking classes, camps, and birthday parties, all aimed at fostering a love for culinary arts among children.

For more information on Sprouts Cooking School and to browse their summer camps and classes, visit their website at www.sproutscookingschool.com.