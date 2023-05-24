Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Spruce up your outdoor space for summer

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

We are delighted to have renowned interior designer Nate Berkus join us on the show. Nate Berkus will be sharing his expertise in sprucing up outdoor spaces for summer BBQs and get-togethers, providing tips on creating stylish and functional outdoor environments.

Moreover, Nate Berkus recently partnered with Great Wolf Lodge to reinvent their outdoor space. He can discuss what made this collaboration unique to him as a design aspect on such a large scale, providing interesting insights into the project.

For further inspiration, viewers can visit Nate Berkus’s website at https://nateberkus.com/, where they can find a wealth of ideas, resources, and inspiration for designing their outdoor spaces.

Don’t miss the opportunity to gain valuable insights and inspiration from Nate Berkus as he shares his expertise in designing stylish and functional outdoor spaces. Get ready to elevate your outdoor entertaining experience with Nate Berkus’s valuable tips and advice.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Nap or Nothing opens clothing...
Life.Style.Live! /
Verizon offering new tech for...
Life.Style.Live! /
Sprouts Cooking School turning children...
Life.Style.Live! /
Memorial Day cocktails with Alcomy...
Life.Style.Live! /
Complete Comfort: Energy saving tips...
Life.Style.Live! /
Find the right school for...
Life.Style.Live! /
Catch Roger Bash live at...
Life.Style.Live! /
Culinary creations with Chef Amy
Life.Style.Live! /