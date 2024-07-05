St. Elmo Steak House brings back Happy Hour 2024

Good news for Indiana! Happy hour is now legal again, and Huse Culinary restaurants are celebrating with special prices on premium food and drinks throughout the week.

These restaurants include St. Elmo Steak House, Harry & Izzy’s (both Downtown and Northside), HC Tavern + Kitchen, and 1933 Lounge (both Downtown and Fishers District).

Matt Gillen, St. Elmo Steak House bartender, joined us on the show to talk about what deals St. Elmo Steakhouse is offering for Happy Hour this year!

Here’s what you can enjoy during happy hour at all Huse Culinary locations (times may vary):

$5 off all Barkeep Vodka, Rare Saint Whiskey, Hiatus Tequila, and 8Th Day Distillery Gin

$5 off all wines by the glass

$3 off all draft beers

$3 off Flaminglow N.A. Seltzer

You can enjoy these specially priced drinks and food at each location’s bar and at bar-area tables every Monday through Thursday. For more details, check out the Happy Hour menus for each location online:

1933 Lounge Fishers District

1933 Lounge Downtown

St. Elmo Steak House

Harry & Izzy’s Northside

Harry & Izzy’s Downtown

The HC Tavern & Kitchen

Enjoy your time and make the most of these great deals!