Life.Style.Live!

St. Elmo Steakhouse with Tyler Gillespie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tyler Gillespie from St. Elmo Steakhouse and St. Elmo Foods joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to cook up some great food along with a few drinks!

Gillespie made an Espresso Martini with Caramel Rim, a Cosmo with Champagne Float, and Root Beer Glaze Meatballs. Take a look!