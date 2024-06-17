St. Mary’s Early Childhood Program

St. Mary’s Early Childhood Program offers two important initiatives to help children get ready for school and achieve positive outcomes in life: The Preschool Program and the Professional Development Program.

The Preschool Program

Age Group: The Preschool Program serves 199 children aged three to five years old.

Locations: There are three sites in Indianapolis, including a new location at 42nd and Broadway, which is currently enrolling students.

There are three sites in Indianapolis, including a new location at 42nd and Broadway, which is currently enrolling students. Inspiration: The classrooms at St. Mary’s are inspired by the famous preschools in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

The Professional Development Program

Purpose: This program offers professional development activities for community educators.

Goal: The aim is to help educators provide high-quality early learning experiences to ensure the success of the children they teach.

Open to Visitors

Learning Opportunity: All three locations of St. Mary’s Early Childhood Center are open to visitors who want to learn more about their programs.

Educator Support: The Professional Development Program is also available for educators interested in enhancing their teaching skills.

For more information or to enroll, call St. Mary’s Early Childhood Center at 317-635-1491 or visit www.stmarysecc.org to learn more about all locations, including the new one at 42nd and Broadway.

They are making a difference in children’s lives and helping educators succeed!