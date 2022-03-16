Life.Style.Live!

St. Patrick’s Day inspired cocktails: ‘Emerald Isle,’ ‘Finnegan’s Wake’

These St. Patrick’s Day inspired cocktails are the perfect way to bring in the holiday! Brett W. Butler, mixologist and owner of Alcomy LLC, joined us today to demonstrate how to mix up these tasty drinks that are pure art in a class.

Emerald Isle

Ingredients:

2 oz. Irish Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin

.5 oz. St. Germaine Elderflower liqueur

1 oz. Honey Ginger syrup

.75 oz. fresh squeezed lime juice

1 oz. Cucumber juice, or muddled cucumber

3 sprigs fresh mint

Directions:

Muddle mint with honey, ginger syrup and lime juice. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, shake vigorously for 20 seconds, and double strain over ice in a Collins or double-rocks glass. Garnish with a potato chip and fresh microgreens.

Finnegan’s Wake

Ingredients:

2 oz. Jameson Stout Edition Irish whiskey

.75 oz. Hard Truth Hills Bourbon Cream

1.5 oz. Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew, or espresso

1 oz. Alcomy Old Fashioned elixir (vanilla, cinnamon, maple)

Bsp Circle City Sweets Cherry “Old Fashioned” Jam

Float of Guinness Stout

Directions:

Combine all the ingredients except for the Guinness in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds and strain over ice in a brandy snifter or a double-rocked glass. Float Guinness Stout over the top. Garnish with fresh grated nutmeg and cocoa nibs. Slante!

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

For more information visit, thealcomyexperience.com.

FB & IG: @alcomylife

Alcomy Elixirs: marketwagon.com/vendors?id=156