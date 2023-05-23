‘Stand Up To Cancer’ organization fighting to save lives

Sue Schwartz, co-founder of the non-profit organization “Stand Up To Cancer,” joins us today to shed light on their mission and how we can all contribute to critical cancer research.

The staggering facts reveal that in the United States, one in two men and one in three women will be diagnosed with cancer, amounting to 1.9 million new cases in 2023.

“Stand Up To Cancer,” in partnership with Mastercard, aims to provide an accessible way for individuals to make a significant impact in the fight against cancer.

Sue Schwartz, a passionate cancer advocate, knows the devastating impact of this disease firsthand.

Having lost her mother to cancer and with two sisters who are survivors, she has a personal connection to the cause.

Through her involvement with “Stand Up To Cancer,” Schwartz has dedicated herself to raising awareness, funding research, and advocating for improved cancer treatments and prevention strategies.

“Stand Up To Cancer” has been instrumental in fostering collaboration among top scientists, researchers, and medical institutions to accelerate cancer research and bring breakthrough treatments to patients more quickly.

Their mission is to make every cancer patient a long-term survivor, providing them with hope and a chance for a healthier future.

During the discussion, Sue Schwartz shed light on Stand Up To Cancer’s initiatives, innovative research projects, and the importance of community support in advancing cancer research.

She also emphasizes that even small contributions can have a substantial impact when combined with the collective efforts of individuals who share a commitment to combating cancer.

Sue Schwartz’s presence serves as a reminder that cancer affects millions of lives, and through organizations like “Stand Up To Cancer,” we can join the fight and make a difference.

By supporting their mission, we contribute to the ongoing efforts to understand cancer better, develop more effective treatments, and ultimately save lives.