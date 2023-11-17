Starbase Indy: Celebrate Star Trek’s vision for the future

Starbase Indy is not your typical Star Trek convention.

With a dedicated focus on STEM and humanitarian topics, their mission is to celebrate the positive vision of the future presented in Star Trek.

This exciting event will take place at the Indianapolis Marriott East, conveniently located at 21st and Shadeland.

Starting in the early afternoon on Friday, November 24th, and running until midafternoon on Sunday, November 26th, attendees can immerse themselves in a wide range of activities.

From celebrity guest appearances to engaging kids’ activities like escape rooms and crafts, there’s something for everyone.

Panel presentations cover diverse topics, including AI and the Nature of Truth, and even what it’s like to be a Klingon in a Star Trek movie.

The event also boasts concerts and a special performance by celebrity DJ and author John Scalzi, creating a dynamic atmosphere throughout the weekend.

One unique aspect of Starbase Indy is its shopping component, which is open to all and features independent creators offering exclusive merchandise.

By bringing together people interested in forging a hopeful future, Starbase Indy not only celebrates Gene Roddenberry’s vision of a conflict-free society but also supports local creators, scientists, and academics, fostering meaningful connections within the community.