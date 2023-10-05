“Starmites, the Musical” tops the list as we go “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez
On The Aisle: Starmites The Musical
In the mood for some entertainment on stage? We have the perfect night out for you!
Our Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez takes us “On The Aisle,” to share what’s happening in the Indy performance world.
Starmites – The Musical
Catalyst Repertory Theatre
Oct 5 – Oct. 14
Masterworks 1: Opening Night at the Symphony
Carmel Symphony Orchestra
Oct. 7
The Prom
Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
Oct. 6 – 21
Grandmothers, Incorporated
Actors Ink
Oct. 6 – 15
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Indiana Repertory Theatre
Through Oct. 14
Lin performs Saint-Saëns
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Oct. 6 & 7
To learn more, be sure and follow Tom at https://tomalvarez.studio/.