“Starmites, the Musical” tops the list as we go “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez

On The Aisle: Starmites The Musical

In the mood for some entertainment on stage? We have the perfect night out for you!

Our Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez takes us “On The Aisle,” to share what’s happening in the Indy performance world.

Starmites – The Musical

Catalyst Repertory Theatre

Oct 5 – Oct. 14

Indyfrringe.org

Masterworks 1: Opening Night at the Symphony

Carmel Symphony Orchestra

Oct. 7

thecenterpresents.org

The Prom

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre

Oct. 6 – 21

thecenterpresents.org

Grandmothers, Incorporated

Actors Ink

Oct. 6 – 15

phoenixtheatre.org

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Through Oct. 14

irtlive.com

Lin performs Saint-Saëns

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Oct. 6 & 7

indianapolissymphony.org

To learn more, be sure and follow Tom at https://tomalvarez.studio/.