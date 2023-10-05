Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

“Starmites, the Musical” tops the list as we go “On the Aisle” with Tom Alvarez

On The Aisle: Starmites The Musical

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

In the mood for some entertainment on stage? We have the perfect night out for you!

Our Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez takes us “On The Aisle,” to share what’s happening in the Indy performance world.

Starmites – The Musical 

Catalyst Repertory Theatre 

Oct 5 – Oct. 14 

Indyfrringe.org 

Masterworks 1: Opening Night at the Symphony 

Carmel Symphony Orchestra 

Oct. 7 

thecenterpresents.org 

The Prom 

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 

Oct. 6 – 21 

thecenterpresents.org 

Grandmothers, Incorporated 

Actors Ink 

Oct. 6 – 15 

phoenixtheatre.org 

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein 

Indiana Repertory Theatre 

Through Oct. 14 

irtlive.com 

Lin performs Saint-Saëns 

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 

Oct. 6 & 7 

indianapolissymphony.org 

To learn more, be sure and follow Tom at https://tomalvarez.studio/.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Stay warm and save big...
Life.Style.Live! /
Texas Roadhouse dishes out award-winning...
Life.Style.Live! /
Get ready to scream: BOOville...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indy Dog Whisperer, Nathan Lowe...
Life.Style.Live! /
Fair Haven: A window of...
Life.Style.Live! /
Fighting hunger: 13th Annual Million...
Life.Style.Live! /
Finding Faith: Racers For Christ
Life.Style.Live! /
How to safely view an...
Life.Style.Live! /