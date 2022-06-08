Life.Style.Live!

Stars of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series dish Star Wars details with Life.Style.Live!

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away… Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker. A new series on Disney+ called “Obi-Wan Kenobi” begins 10 years after these dramatic events in “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

Two members of the “Obi Wan” series team joined us live to share their Star Wars experiences. Rupert Friend plays the Grand Inquisitor, and Joby Harold is a producer and writer.

The duo spoke about the legacy that Star Wars has created among generations, and the role that they hope this new series will play in the larger Star Wars universe.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is now streaming on Disney+ and the fourth episode came out today.